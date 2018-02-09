Barry Co Fatal Crash

A Golden, MO woman loses her life in a crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it happened Thursday (Feb 8) just before 7:00 p.m. in Barry County. 43-year-old Danette J. Stillwell was traveling on State Route J about one mile north of Golden when she drove off the road and hit a tree. Authorities say she wasn't wearing a seat belt. She later died at Mercy Hospital in Berryville, AR.

This is Troop D's 11th fatality of 2018.