Barry Co Fatal Crash

A Golden, MO woman loses her life in a crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it happened Thursday (Feb 8) just before 7:00 p.m. in Barry County.  43-year-old Danette J. Stillwell was traveling on State Route J about one mile north of Golden when she drove off the road and hit a tree.  Authorities say she wasn't wearing a seat belt.  She later died at Mercy Hospital in Berryville, AR.

This is Troop D's 11th fatality of 2018.

