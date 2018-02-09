Quantcast

Tank or Bank: "15:17 to Paris" Preview and Tawnya's Top Five

February kicks off with three new wide releases including the final chapter in the Fifty Shades franchiseFifty Shades Freed, alongside Sony's live-action animated hybrid Peter Rabbit and Clint Eastwood's true life thriller The 15:17 to Paris.  This last film stars the actual heroes (not actors) who helped stop a possible terror attack on a train heading to Paris.  KOAM’s Michael Hayslip and Tawnya Bach join Lauren Sivan at the Red Carpet Premiere.

But will these new films Tank or Bank?  Tawnya says she’s confident about her Top 5 predictions at the Box Office.

  1. Fifty Shades Freed
  2. Peter Rabbit
  3. The 15:17 to Paris
  4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  5. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (with The Greatest Showman in a VERY CLOSE 6th)
