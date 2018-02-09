Surprise Crew: Mercy Strawberries

February not only means Valentine's Day, but it is in fact American Heart Month. And here in the Four States we are fortunate enough to have a number of medical professionals dedicated to heart health. So for a little recognition, we put the KOAM Surprise Crew in motion for a little trip to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital where we doled out some sweet treats.
