Joplin Recovery Projects Meetings - Feb 21,22

The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area.

The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue.

The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian Church (2201 South Picher Avenue). It will focus on the area of 22nd to 26th Streets and from Maiden Lane to Connor Avenue.

The surface project of each area includes the replacement of damaged sidewalks, curb & gutters, storm water inlets & pipes, ADA ramps at corners, and street pavement. Work will not be done to the entire area listed, but will concentrate on the worst elements of each areas.

Residents are invited to stop by at any time during the meetings. City engineers and representatives of the Joint Engineering Team will be there to answer questions.

The projects are part of a Capital Plan for the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery funds approved by the Joplin City Council in 2015. These projects are the second and third of six similar projects in the recovery area to repair damaged public infrastructure in residential areas.

More information: http://Joplingis.org/Dashboard

