Advertising & Sales

Calvin Anderson

Account Executive Calvin is a Nebraska transplant: he grew up there and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He somehow found his way south and ended up in the restaurant business for 33 years as a Wendy’s franchisee. He enjoyed marketing in local communities, so Calvin was trained by Wendy’s corporate marketing department to buy TV schedules for the local Wendy’s co-op. He did this for 13 years, which allowed him to gain experience and knowledge of the TV business. Calvin sold his Wendy’s franchises in 2009 and decided to pursue marketing further. With his local experience with the TV stations and connections with station managers, Calvin went from “buying” to “selling”. He joined the KOAM TV sales staff in 2012, and the past several years have given him the opportunity to build relationships with clients throughout the Four State area. Calvin has three children and nine grandchildren. He enjoys most outdoor activities and is an active purple martin landlord. In the fall, you will find him heading to the Nebraska football games (wherever you can find the Huskers). You can contact Calvin at canderson@koamtv.com.

Christie V. Westmoreland Account Executive Christie V. Westmoreland is an Account Executive for FOX 14 TV in Joplin, MO., working closely with local area businesses and business owners to achieve marketing and advertising success by learning their business, attentively listening to their needs and applying all of it to strategic planning and execution with their TV & Digital campaigns. Christie has over 15 years of experience, with a diverse background that includes sales and marketing for radio, website and mobile app solutions and managing a team of 10 people in the aviation industry which included overseeing and facilitating 50 plus trade show events across the world each year, all marketing materials (both mass and direct), media content, planning and purchasing and more. Christie has completed on-going programs, courses, trainings and received certifications in Marketing, Business Writing, Social Media Management, Business to Business Sales, Microsoft Office and Adobe Illustrator. Christie is the mother of four children; Zachary- 16, Olivia- 13, Carter- 11 and Lydia DayeAnne- 6. They are all incredibly active in sports (football, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and cheer). As well, if it could be considered a talent, or “sport”, if you will, we can add being as social as possible to that list of activities, with their special talents including making a mess in a fraction of a nanosecond (yes, that fast) and accomplishing having dinner and doing their homework without ever putting their mobile devices down! They must be super-human, of sorts. AND… they happen to be extremely smart and sweet, as well. Lucky for them! ?? Christie enjoys attending her children’s activities and events that she can make it to (which leaves very little time for the other things that she also enjoys - but there are others), writing & journaling, long-distance running (outdoors only) and… drum roll, please: eating*. *Disclaimer: To use the word “eating” almost doesn’t seem dramatic enough to describe the 1. amount of enjoyment that is had or 2. food that is consumed when she eats.

Derrick Ashe

Account Executive Derrick was born and raised in Baxter Springs Kansas. While living in the Four-states area derrick sharpened his skills in customer service through Bartending/serving. After almost a decade of customer service work he enthusiastically pursued a career in Tv/digital advertising sales in December 2017. if you stop by derricks house on a weekend in july you had better be prepared to try some of the best bar-b-q this side of Kansas City! If the bar-b-q isn’t going that means he’s out on the golf course practicing or playing. He loves to spend time outside when the weather is fair. Derrick is a humble, dedicated and self-motivated business grower! You can contact Derrick at dashe@koamtv.com.

Diane Cunningham

KOAM Sales Manager Diane is a life-long, four-state area resident. She and her husband currently live in rural Pittsburg and are the proud parents of two grown sons. She is an alumni of Labette Community College in Parsons where she was a member of the Lady Cardinal volleyball team. She is also a part of Gorilla Nation, completing her marketing degree at Pittsburg State University in 1991. Diane’s career at KOAM-TV began by answering an ad posted on a college billboard looking for a summer sales intern. In 2015 she was named the KOAM Local Sales Manager. Away from the station she enjoys volunteer work through many community organizations and is always up for a good DIY project at home. You can collaborate with Diane at dcunningham@koamtv.com

Glenna Watkins

Account Executive If you’re looking for marketing and media experience, Glenna Watkins is the one to call. She has more than 25 years of experience in marketing practice and media sales, and loves the business. Her work includes extensive experience with healthcare marketing, event planning and marketing, and nearly ten years of straight television sales experience. She says, “I am back in TV sales after a six-year hiatus because it is the best and most influential medium for advertising, and you can actually see it work to generate business or interest in a product or service!” Glenna is a graduate of MSSU and Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. Any vacation getaways are usually beach related though now there will be some mountain getaways for the family since daughter, Olivia, is a public defender for the state of Colorado and lives in Grand Junction. Locally, she has a son, Taylor, working for Leggett & Platt, and husband Bruce is a former KOAM-ite now working in news promotion for another not-to-be-mentioned broadcast company.

Jared Wetzel

Digital Fulfillment Specialist Jared is engaged to his beautiful fiancée Ashley. Jared graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor’s in Communications and a Minor in Marketing. He loves sports, wrestling, collecting hats, KU Basketball, and the Kansas City Royals. In 2014, Jared started at KOAM full time as their Web Producer. Duties included maintaining websites, social media, providing content for sites, minor IT work, and working with the Sales Team to fulfill digital web advertisement orders. In the future, Jared will focus less on news content and work mostly with Sales and Phase 3 Digital as Digital Fulfillment. Phase 3 Digital will be a perfect collaboration for Jared because he enjoys helping others out, and making sure all the parts are working as one.

Jim Marquardt

Senior Account Executive Having grown up in Pittsburg, Jim has lived in the area the for much of his life. He graduated from Pittsburg State University where he majored in Business Administration. He has been with KOAM-TV for 13 years serving a wide variety of clients and agencies in the marketing and advertising world. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, fitness and is active in church and school activities. You can contact Jim at jmarquardt@koamtv.com

Joanna Lee

Account Executive Joanna is a lifelong resident of southwest Missouri. After completing her studies in communication and psychology at Missouri Southern State University, she spent three years in non-profit fundraising and event planning. Eventually, she decided it was time for a change in pace and started her career in broadcast TV sales. Joanna joined KFJX (Joplin’s FOX affiliate) as an account executive in May of 2015 and transitioned to selling KOAM (Joplin’s CBS affiliate) in August of 2018. Joanna has a passion for working with small and medium sized businesses and is excited about the opportunities available for local business now that KOAM is part of the Morgan Murphy Media and Phase 3 Digital families. Her favorite digital solutions to share with local business owners are reputation management and all things inbound marketing. In her free time, Joanna enjoys cooking; power-lifting; and spending quality time with her 3-year-old German Shepherd (Janks). Joanna received her M.B.A. from Missouri State University in the fall of 2016.

Kerri Glensky

Fox 14 Sales Manager Ask Kerri Glensky about her passions in life, and after family and friends comes marketing. “I live and breathe marketing,” she smiles. Kerri brings more experience than she cares to admit to the table. After graduating from the University of Central Missouri with a communications degree (broadcasting emphasis), she moved into a twenty-year marketing and public relations career for not-for-profits such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Farm Bureau and the second largest electric cooperative in the state. “I bought tons of advertising; but given my current base of knowledge, I’d do it differently,” she says. Shortly after the birth of her youngest child, she made a mid-life career switch to advertising sales. Following a short stint in print, she moved to radio and eventually TV advertising sales primarily in the Branson/Springfield market. She worked for KTTS-FM, a heritage 100,000-watt radio station that, to this day, garners top ratings in most demographics. Then she moved to TV advertising, selling both FOX and CBS affiliates. Prior to joining FOX14, she spent three years in Rolla, Missouri, as General Manager for two FM radio stations. “I had the unparalleled experience of launching an ESPN radio affiliate. Not bad for the world’s worst sports fan,” she quips. Kerri’s now adding digital sales to her marketing arsenal, meaning she can offer a veritable smorgasbord of marketing solutions to area businesses. Kerri and her husband, Steven, still have house and seven acres in rural southwest Missouri where they spend most weekends. They also maintain a home in Joplin. The ultimate family planners, their children range from 42 to 20. Their oldest son, Brian, and his family reside in San Diego, California. Three of their children live in Joplin. Their daughter, Kate, is a school teacher. Son James is in beverage sales; and youngest son Nathan is a sophomore in college. In her spare time, Kerri reads (presidential biographies are a favorite) and pursues her most recent hobby of spinning yarn and weaving.

Melanie Gaudette

Account Executive Melanie started her career selling for KOAM in 2014. Prior to working for KOAM she started her sales career with The Joplin Globe selling print and digital. I had a 4-month hiatus from selling advertising and soon knew I had to come back to where the grass is greener. Melanie is now selling for the FOX-14 station now and is enjoying the challenge of selling in a different way and reaching new goals. My customers come in many sizes and I like the challenge they give me to dig deeper into their business and find what I can do to help them achieve what they envision for their company and be able to help them grow their business with the help of Melanie and FOX-14. Melanie’s best attribute to the company is building the relationships with the client I am working with and listening and learning what they are wanting to get out of advertising budgets. Melanie, enjoys helping others reach their goals and see them be successful in their business and being a part of their growth. Melanie has 3 wonderful children, Courtney, Zack and Noah whom she enjoys spending time with. Whether just hanging out enjoying time with them or watching sports with them. You can find Melanie most weekends enjoying college football cheering on her Nebraska Cornhuskers or traveling to cheer on the William Jewell Cardinals which her son plays for.

Rye Addis

Digital Sales Manager Having grown up in Oswego, KS, Rye has called the Four-States “home” for much of his life. He graduated from Pittsburg State University in 2008, where he majored in Broadcast Communications. He spent two years as a news reporter, covering the Western Kansas beat for KAKE-TV in Wichita, KS. Rye was eager to move back to the Four-States and quickly found his calling in TV sales. He joined KOAM / FOX 14 as an Account Executive in 2011, where he discovered his passion for working with local businesses. In 2018, he became the Digital Sales Manager for the stations. If the weather is nice, chances are you’ll find Rye outside. He loves playing golf, gardening, swimming, firing up the grill, and going on walks with his family. You can contact Rye at raddis@koamtv.com

Stacie Strader

Digital Content Producer Stacie began her life in what used to be the wild west, Dodge City, KS. An invisible force drew her to the Four-States where she attended Pittsburg State University, majoring in Communications (PR emphasis). She got her first taste of the KOAM/KFJX crew as an intern with the Promotions Department. After graduation, she liked it enough to come back as a paid employee, taking the job of the 5 and 9 Producer. Six and a half years later, Stacie is now the Digital Content Producer. When she's not typing a million words per minute, Stacie enjoys camping, painting, playing violin, fishing and family time (with both friends and related people). You can contact Stacie at sstrader@koamtv.com

Stacy Krokroskia

Senior Account Executive Stacy grew up and still lives in Baxter Springs, KS today. Stacy definitely calls the Four-States her “home”. She studied Business Management and Marketing at Pittsburg State University, and later started her own interior design business, House Of Style, in Joplin, MO. Stacy loved working with people. When an opening was available to put her studies to use, she joined the KOAM/FOX 14 Team as an Account Executive in 2009. In 2015, Stacy made a move into the Sale Managers position for FOX 14. After a short period, she realized that she missed working with local businesses. In 2017, she moved back onto the Sales Team. When not working, you will find Stacy with her family and her kids sporting events. She loves warm weather, swimming, the lake, traveling, cooking out, family get together, and the Dallas Cowboys.