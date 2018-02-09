Student Disciplined for Racial Poster

Superintendent Ron Mitchell with the East Newton School District in Granby, MO says a student has been disciplined after holding up a sign with a racial slur on it.

A photo of the student and sign has been shared on social media and is raising some concern.

Mitchell says the school is not going to tolerate something like this. The school isn't allowed to talk about specific discipline action, but Mitchell says they did follow procedure and disciplined the student.

Mitchell believes the photo was taken yesterday (Feb 8) at a school blood drive. He says the action was unfortunate and vile and the school has decided to use this as a teaching opportunity for the district to discuss with students.