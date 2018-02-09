Quantcast

New Kansas Websites Aim To Promote Government Accountability

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer says the state will launch two new accountability websites aimed at promoting government transparency.
    Colyer signed an executive order requiring state agencies to set performance goals and develop ways to measure their progress toward meeting them so that the information can be available online. The order calls for the state to have a website posting the information within four months.
    Another executive order creates a website for posting notices of agencies' public meetings and documents associated with those meetings. Colyer said it would be set up within three months.
     Colyer also signed orders designed to make obtaining government documents less expensive and to prevent officials from using private email accounts for state business.
 

    "I was very scared, and worried. And I didn't know where he was. So I was kind of freaking out" When Sasha Cloud showed up at her son's daycare to pick her kids up, her four-year-old son wasn't there. "His backpack wasn't on his hook and so I went up to the front to ask them where he was. And they hadn't seen him." They immediately called police and the officers found the boy at the bus garage. He had been there for around two hours. "Hysterical...
    Joplin Police release more information about an ongoing human trafficking investigation. On Thursday (Feb 8), authorities served search warrants at 2906 South Main, 500 East 32nd Street Suite #4 and 1329 East 32nd Street Suite #5.  Police say the businesses at those locations were operating as massage parlors. Authorities say they identified seven women as victims, removed them from the businesses and paired them with services for their well-being and safety. The Rapha Hou...
    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

    The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?

