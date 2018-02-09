New Kansas Websites Aim To Promote Government Accountability

New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer says the state will launch two new accountability websites aimed at promoting government transparency.
Colyer signed an executive order requiring state agencies to set performance goals and develop ways to measure their progress toward meeting them so that the information can be available online. The order calls for the state to have a website posting the information within four months.
Another executive order creates a website for posting notices of agencies' public meetings and documents associated with those meetings. Colyer said it would be set up within three months.
Colyer also signed orders designed to make obtaining government documents less expensive and to prevent officials from using private email accounts for state business.
The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?More >>
The Joplin Police body camera system will soon expand to the point where any contact you have with an on-duty uninformed Joplin officer is likely to be recorded. The use of police body cameras is exploding rapidly across the nation and here in the Four-States. Can state and local regulations governing their use keep pace?More >>
"It was two cars, really bad. One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."More >>
"It was two cars, really bad. One was on its top in the ditch and they were using the jaws of life to get her out."More >>
The Pittsburg High School Debate and Forensics program is recognized in front of the session of the Kansas Legislature for the program's national placement on Thursday (Feb 8). The program, lead by Julie Laflen, began with just 12 students and has grown to about 75 students. Last semester, Laflen received a letter from J. Scott Wunn, the executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. He informed her that the PHS Debate & Forensics program is ranked 96th of mo...More >>
The Pittsburg High School Debate and Forensics program is recognized in front of the session of the Kansas Legislature for the program's national placement on Thursday (Feb 8). The program, lead by Julie Laflen, began with just 12 students and has grown to about 75 students. Last semester, Laflen received a letter from J. Scott Wunn, the executive director of the National Speech & Debate Association. He informed her that the PHS Debate & Forensics program is ranked 96th of mo...More >>