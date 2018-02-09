Carl Junction Preschooler Left on Bus

Quantcast

CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

"I was very scared, and worried. And I didn't know where he was. So I was kind of freaking out"
When Sasha Cloud showed up at her son's daycare to pick her kids up, her four-year-old son wasn't there.
"His backpack wasn't on his hook and so I went up to the front to ask them where he was. And they hadn't seen him."
They immediately called police and the officers found the boy at the bus garage. He had been there for around two hours.
"Hysterical..he was crying..lots of tears" says Cloud.
"The school district takes full responsibility, we've been in communication with Children's Division. We've been in communication with of course the parents. And we are going to do everything we can to make sure this little guy is taken care of, he's our number one concern right now" says the Dr. Phillip Cook, the Carl Junction School District's superintendent.
After the driver completes their route, they have specific procedures they are supposed to follow to prevent something like this from happening.
After the bus driver checked the entire bus, making sure there that there are no students left behind, they're supposed to place a sign on the back door, signaling that it's empty.

That's where this bus driver went wrong.
"We are going to work with the family to make sure that he feels comfortable going back on the bus. If not, we'll find an alternative way to get him to and from school" says Dr. Cook.
He also says they can not talk about any disciplinary action they may have taken on the bus driver but he did say they handled it in a way they found appropriate.
"I talked to just about everyone there is and they've all been very helpful and very sorry" says Cloud.
The Carl Junction Police Department submitted charges to the Jasper County Prosecutor against the driver for endangering the welfare of a child.

"I just hope they get their protocol under control and this doesn't happen to anybody else's child" says Cloud.

