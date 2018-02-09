PSU's Holder Named to POY Watchlist

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pittsburg State sophomore catcher Kala Holder has been named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year Watch List, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Thursday (Feb. 8).

Fifty student-athletes from across the country have been selected to the "Watch List" for the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division II National Player of the Year award.

The top 25 finalists for the 2017 NFCA/ Schutt Sports Division II National Player of the Year award will be announced April 23. A student-athlete does not have to be on watch list to be considered for the top 25. The top 10 finalists will be announced May 15 and the winner will be recognized June 4 following the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Holder, the 2017 MIAA Freshman of the Year, started in 60 of 61 games for the Gorillas a year ago posting a .344 batting average.The Olathe, Kan., native recorded a team-high 62 hits with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. She earned NFCA All-Central Region and third-team NCAA Division II All-America honors.

Holder and the Gorillas will play six games in Florida this weekend with doubleheaders against Lynn University Friday (Feb. 9), Nova Southeastern University Saturday (Feb. 10) and Barry University Sunday (Feb. 11).

