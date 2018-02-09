Quantcast

Carthage Suspect Wanted

Carthage police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a robbery suspect.  They got a 911 call from Pete's Convenient Store this morning (Feb 9) from an employee who told authorities he had just been robbed.  The clerk says the man demanded money.  Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old William M. Bell of Carthage.  Authorities say Bell left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and left out the back door of the store.  Police have issued a warrant for his arrest for first degree robbery. There were no injuries.  Police say they don't know if he was armed with any weapon.

