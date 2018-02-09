Preparing for Highway 169 Construction

"I've been a Neosho County resident all my life, and I am excited, to see the construction project," said Neosho County Commissioner David Bideau.

KDOT officials met with the Neosho County commissioners Friday, to discuss a major road construction project. US-169, between Earlton and Iola, Kansas, will be completely rebuilt.

"It will be wider shoulders. It will be paved shoulders, completely. When we do reconstruction, it will have two 12-foot driving lanes with two 10-foot shoulders," said KDOT engineer Wayne Gudmonson.

But the project most likely, won't begin in Neosho county in 2018. KDOT will first work on 169 in neighboring Allen County, while it waits for the funds for Neosho County.

"KDOT could not provide a date for us today. That's going to depend on funding coming from the legislature," said Bideau.

The highway reconstruction will completely shut down sections of 169 being worked on, and the commission has concerns about county residents and truckers using unofficial detours, which could tear up sparsely used roads. That's why they're working on solutions, well in advance.

"Anticipate what roads are going to be used by the public as unofficial detours and then allow the county road and bridge crews to go out and make sure that the intersections are clear, and the pavement is up to speed, so the public is safe," said Bideau.

Bideau also says commissioners are considering setting up road detours specifically for semi trucks.