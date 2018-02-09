Fort Scott Upsets #4 Labette County

The Fort Scott girls went on the road and handed 4th-ranked Labette County their first loss of the season, winning 49-46 in overtime.

Skyelar Brown had a team-high 18 for the Tigers, while Tristan Gegg finished with a game-high 23. Labette County is still in first place in the SEK, sitting at 8-1 in the league. Fort Scott is now 6-2, a game and a half back of the Grizzlies for the top spot in the league.