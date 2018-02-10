Road Conditions Deteriorating Quickly, Crashes Adding Up

Icy roads have drivers in ditches...

Joplin Police have instituted emergency road conditions as the number of crashes this afternoon began to escalate.

At around 2:15 the Joplin Police Department was working 6 crashes at once taking officers away from other emergencies...so emergency road conditions were put into effect.

Even heavily traveled roads like US 66 west of Galena saw people sliding off...

This truck hitting a fence...

MoDOT crews are running the roads with their trucks - right now they're loaded with salt, but, as temperatures continue to fall, they may need to switch to sand or cinders.

Crews are traveling all state highways...

But many people are experiencing trouble on slick side streets and in subdivisions that are sheets of ice.

Joplin Police urge people not to drive but if you do go slowly and allow extra time.

As evening falls and fewer drivers are out, roads will likely continue to be ice covered.

MoDOT officials say they'll be monitoring the forecast and temperatures closely throughout the evening.

Travis Wilfong, MoDOT Maintenance Supervisor: "We're making sure that we're staying on top of it that we're putting down the material that we need to put down to kinda keep the freezing rain from sticking to the roads and causing problems for the traveling public."

As we mentioned, road conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate throughout the evening and overnight.

Police want to remind everyone that under emergency road conditions, unless the accident is serious, don't call 911, just exchange information at the scene.

With these slick conditions it's also important to remember, don't stomp your brakes if you find yourself sliding, keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.

And I do want to give my thanks to Duquesne Police Sergeant White and the couple in the pick up truck who arrived and helped get my news vehicle out of the ditch.

In that circumstance, it only took a few quick seconds for my car, and three others, to exit the roadway almost simultaneously.