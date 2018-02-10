Quantcast

Road Conditions Deteriorating Quickly, Crashes Adding Up - KOAM TV 7

Road Conditions Deteriorating Quickly, Crashes Adding Up

Updated:

Icy roads have drivers in ditches...
    Joplin Police have instituted emergency road conditions as the number of crashes this afternoon began to escalate. 
At around 2:15 the Joplin Police Department was working 6 crashes at once taking officers away from other emergencies...so emergency road conditions were put into effect.
Even heavily traveled roads like US 66 west of Galena saw people sliding off...
 This truck hitting a fence...
MoDOT crews are running the roads with their trucks - right now they're loaded with salt, but, as temperatures continue to fall, they may need to switch to sand or cinders.
Crews are traveling all state highways...
But many people are experiencing trouble on slick side streets and in subdivisions that are sheets of ice. 
Joplin Police urge people not to drive but if you do go slowly and allow extra time. 
As evening falls and fewer drivers are out, roads will likely continue to be ice covered. 
MoDOT officials say they'll be monitoring the forecast and temperatures closely throughout the evening. 

Travis Wilfong, MoDOT Maintenance Supervisor: "We're making sure that we're staying on top of it that we're putting down the material that we need to put down to kinda keep the freezing rain from sticking to the roads and causing problems for the traveling public."
    As we mentioned, road conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate throughout the evening and overnight.
    Police want to remind everyone that under emergency road conditions, unless the accident is serious, don't call 911, just exchange information at the scene.
    With these slick conditions it's also important to remember, don't stomp your brakes if you find yourself sliding, keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.
    And I do want to give my thanks to Duquesne Police Sergeant White and the couple in the pick up truck who arrived and helped get my news vehicle out of the ditch.    
    In that circumstance, it only took a few quick seconds for my car, and three others, to exit the roadway almost simultaneously.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Road Conditions Deteriorating Quickly, Crashes Adding Up

    Road Conditions Deteriorating Quickly, Crashes Adding Up

    Saturday, February 10 2018 7:18 PM EST2018-02-11 00:18:44 GMT
    Icy roads have drivers in ditches...     Joplin Police have instituted emergency road conditions as the number of crashes this afternoon began to escalate.  At around 2:15 the Joplin Police Department was working 6 crashes at once taking officers away from other emergencies...so emergency road conditions were put into effect. Even heavily traveled roads like US 66 west of Galena saw people sliding off...  This truck hitting a fence... MoDOT crews are running t...More >>
    Icy roads have drivers in ditches...     Joplin Police have instituted emergency road conditions as the number of crashes this afternoon began to escalate.  At around 2:15 the Joplin Police Department was working 6 crashes at once taking officers away from other emergencies...so emergency road conditions were put into effect. Even heavily traveled roads like US 66 west of Galena saw people sliding off...  This truck hitting a fence... MoDOT crews are running t...More >>

  • Empire Holds Public Meeting To Discuss Decommissioning Asbury Plant, Building Wind Facility

    Empire Holds Public Meeting To Discuss Decommissioning Asbury Plant, Building Wind Facility

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:20 PM EST2018-02-09 03:20:02 GMT

         It's a move that's designed to adhere to new regulations and save money.     Empire District Electric wants to implement wind turbines and close its plant in Asbury...something that's been in the works since last year.      Tonight..the company held a public hearing.  The meeting was packed - around 150 residents and city leaders came to express their concerns and support of the project.

    More >>

         It's a move that's designed to adhere to new regulations and save money.     Empire District Electric wants to implement wind turbines and close its plant in Asbury...something that's been in the works since last year.      Tonight..the company held a public hearing.  The meeting was packed - around 150 residents and city leaders came to express their concerns and support of the project.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

    Oklahoma Law Maker Proposes Chemical Castration For Sex Offenders

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 10:23 PM EST2018-02-08 03:23:34 GMT

         Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?      Evidently...it's in the works.      Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.

    More >>

         Could the State of Oklahoma become the latest state to implement a form of what's called "chemical castration" when it comes to certain sex offenders?      Evidently...it's in the works.      Oklahoma legislator Rick West introduced House Bill 2543 outlining what exactly counts as a "sexually violent offense" and how chemical castration could be the punishment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.