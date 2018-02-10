Quantcast

More Than One Hundred People Register For The Pittsburg Polar Plunge

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Cold weather might keep some inside but its all part of the fun in Pittsburg. A fundraiser for the Special Olympics began this morning with a 5 K. The Polar Strut was the first of several events and was part of the law enforcement torch run.  After the run, participants got to cool down even more with the Polar Plunge. 100% of the all the money raised will go towards Special Olympics expenses such as travel and equipment. Organizers say even though the temperatures were colder than normal, the fundraiser was still a success.

Sergeant Chris Moore from the Pittsburg Police Department says, "You know a lot of people have called and said it's really cold, and I said it's a polar plunge. So we do have a lot of teams signed up. I think we have 110 plungers registered. The good part is a lot of people may chicken out but that's okay, because they've already raised their money. So we're still going to have a successful fundraiser."

This was 13th year for the Pittsburg Polar Plunge.

