Nevada Police Arrest Three Men For Drug Activity

NEVADA, MISSOURI -

Nevada, Missouri police have arrested three men in connection with illegal drug activity. Authorities made the arrests on Thursday after executing a warrant on the 400 block of North Ash Street. During the search, officers say they found stolen property and a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects tried to flee police but were unsuccessful.

