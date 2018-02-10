Southern Men Upsets No. 25 UCM

Mikaela Burgess sinks 7 3-pointers on route to a team-high 26 points.More >>
Mikaela Burgess sinks 7 3-pointers on route to a team-high 26 points.More >>
Gorillas' Grant Lozoya led the way with a game-high 23-points.More >>
Gorillas' Grant Lozoya led the way with a game-high 23-points.More >>
Southern can't overcome 3-point halftime deficit to No. 4 Central Missouri.More >>
Southern can't overcome 3-point halftime deficit to No. 4 Central Missouri.More >>
Missouri Southern picks up forth-straight win behind Elyjah Clark's double-double (18 pts, 10 reb).More >>
Missouri Southern picks up forth-straight win behind Elyjah Clark's double-double (18 pts, 10 reb).More >>
The Tigers handed the Grizzlies their first loss of the season Friday night.More >>
The Tigers handed the Grizzlies their first loss of the season Friday night.More >>
Kala Holder was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2017.More >>
Kala Holder was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2017.More >>
The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge.More >>
The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge.More >>
"There have been lots of tears, there have been lots of hugs. There was watching the ice skating last night and cheering for their countries!"More >>
"There have been lots of tears, there have been lots of hugs. There was watching the ice skating last night and cheering for their countries!"More >>