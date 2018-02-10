Quantcast

Lion Women Drop Fifth-Straight Contest - KOAM TV 7

Lion Women Drop Fifth-Straight Contest

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team hung in with fourth-ranked Central Missouri, but the Jennies were too much in the second half and the Lions fell 80-63 inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
 
Southern (10-13, 7-8 MIAA) was led offensively from Desirea Buerge with 23 points and six boards. Chelsey Henry had 17 points, while Dru Clark scored ten.
 
Central (20-2, 14-1 MIAA) was led by 22 points from Paige Redmond.
 
The Lions shot out of the gate on fire, with a putback from Buerge after an offensive rebound and a three by Krista Clark to go up 5-0. After a free throw from Buerge, a three from Maydew gave the Lions a 9-4 lead with 6:50 to go.
 
A three from Dru Clark put the Lions up 12-8 with just under three to go, but a layup from the Jennies with 2:06 left tied the game at 12. Both teams traded another bucket and the quarter came to a close, tied at 14 each.
 
Southern started the second quarter with a pair of baskets to go up 18-17, but the Jennies answered with seven-straight points before a bucket from Buerge stopped the run. Central led 26-20, but a three from Dru Clark as the shot clock was winding down got the Lions within three (26-23) and a pair of freebies for Clark with 1:48 left made the score 26-25. A pair of late free throws for the Jennies had Central up 30-27 at the break.
 
A layup from Buerge with 7:24 left in the third gave the Lions a 37-35 lead, but Central came back and took a 38-37 lead the next trip down and led again 45-42 with 5:36 left in the quarter. The run for the Jennies reached 9-0 and Central led 43-42 with 1:57 left in the quarter. The score would be 59-47 after three.
 
The Lions got within 11 on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, but that would be as close as Southern would get.
 
The Lions shot 35 percent from the field and 92 percent from the free throw line.
 
Southern will be back in action on February 14 as the Lions travel to Missouri Western. Tip off is slated for 5:30 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Chili for a Good Cause

    Chili for a Good Cause

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-11 04:19:56 GMT

    The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge. 

    More >>

    The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge. 

    More >>

  • Vision Joplin 2022 Suggests Legal Tobacco Sale to Raise to 21

    Vision Joplin 2022 Suggests Legal Tobacco Sale to Raise to 21

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-11 02:22:58 GMT
    You have to be 18 right now to buy a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco. But the Vision Joplin 2022 wants to see the age raised to 21 a rep from the group, Scott Vorhees says:  "Teens 18, 19, and 20 who use tobacco are much more likely to become lifelong nicotine addicts who face health issues and have a shorter life span. Young people who use e-cigs or chew may not be able to realize the long-term life costs of those decisions until it is too late." But it...More >>
    You have to be 18 right now to buy a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco. But the Vision Joplin 2022 wants to see the age raised to 21 a rep from the group, Scott Vorhees says:  "Teens 18, 19, and 20 who use tobacco are much more likely to become lifelong nicotine addicts who face health issues and have a shorter life span. Young people who use e-cigs or chew may not be able to realize the long-term life costs of those decisions until it is too late." But it...More >>

  • Nevada Police Arrest Three Men For Drug Activity

    Nevada Police Arrest Three Men For Drug Activity

    Saturday, February 10 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-11 00:51:11 GMT
    Nevada, Missouri police have arrested three men in connection with illegal drug activity. Authorities made the arrests on Thursday after executing a warrant on the 400 block of North Ash Street. During the search, officers say they found stolen property and a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects tried to flee police but were unsuccessful.More >>
    Nevada, Missouri police have arrested three men in connection with illegal drug activity. Authorities made the arrests on Thursday after executing a warrant on the 400 block of North Ash Street. During the search, officers say they found stolen property and a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects tried to flee police but were unsuccessful.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.