Pitt State Men Avoid Third-Straight Loss Against SBU

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Grant Lozoya scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the game's final 2:05 to help the Pittsburg State University men's basketball team hold off Southwest Baptist University Saturday (Feb. 10) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

Pitt State (14-10, 7-8 MIAA) led 68-65 when Lozoya hit a 3-pointer to start his 12-point flurry with 2:05 remaining to extend the margin to six, 71-65. SBU's Chris Rossow countered with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later, but Lozoya answered with a driving bucket for a 73-68 edge with 1:18 to go.

After a Bearcats miss, Lozoya added a deep 3-pointer from the left timeline to make it a 76-68 advantage with 30 seconds to play.

SBU head coach Clark Sheehy was assessed a technical foul following the play and Lozoya tacked on a pair of free throws for a 78-68 margin.

The Bearcats (11-13, 5-10) made a last ditch flurry in the final half minute but Dakota Jones scored four points in the game's final six seconds to help secure the final six-point win.

Lozoya made seven of 10 shots in the game, scoring his game-high total in just 17 minutes of court time after battling foul trouble in the contest. Donovan Franklin added 16 points for the Gorillas, while Jones finished with 14. Xavier Adams chipped in with 10 points and Demetrius Levarity scored nine points -- all in the first half.

Logan Hovey led four SBU players in double figures with 18 points. Rossow finished with 17 points and Damian Prgomet posted a double double with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

SBU, which made just 45 percent of its shots in the game (28-62), used a 14-3 advantage on the offensive glass to keep pace with the Gorillas, who converted 56 percent of their shots (31-55).

