PSU Women Beat SBU in Shootout, 90-80 - KOAM TV 7

PSU Women Beat SBU in Shootout, 90-80

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Mikaela Burgess scored a team-leading 26 points to spark the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 90-80 victory over Southwest Baptist University Saturday (Feb. 10) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

Burgess hit seven 3-pointers in the contest to break into the top 25 list in NCAA Division II for career 3-point field goals. Her seven treys raised her career total to 316 moving her into a tie for 22nd place on the elite list.

The Gorillas (19-5, 11-3 MIAA), who posted their sixth straight win, shot 53.2 percent from the field in the game, making 33 of 62 shots. The Lady Bearcats (15-9, 7-8 MIAA) capitalized on a 17-6 advantage on the offensive glass to overcome a 40 percent shooting day (30-74) and stay in the contest.

Athena Alvarado (15), Brenlee McPherson (14) and Paige Imhoff (13) also scored in double figures for Pitt State.

SBU got a game-high 31 points from Megan Rosenbohm, while Caylee Richardson (14) and Ray'Shionne Smith (13) also scored in double figures.

  • Chili for a Good Cause

    Chili for a Good Cause

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-11 04:19:56 GMT

    The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge. 

    The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge. 

  • Vision Joplin 2022 Suggests Legal Tobacco Sale to Raise to 21

    Vision Joplin 2022 Suggests Legal Tobacco Sale to Raise to 21

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-11 02:22:58 GMT
    You have to be 18 right now to buy a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco. But the Vision Joplin 2022 wants to see the age raised to 21 a rep from the group, Scott Vorhees says:  "Teens 18, 19, and 20 who use tobacco are much more likely to become lifelong nicotine addicts who face health issues and have a shorter life span. Young people who use e-cigs or chew may not be able to realize the long-term life costs of those decisions until it is too late." But it...More >>
  • Nevada Police Arrest Three Men For Drug Activity

    Nevada Police Arrest Three Men For Drug Activity

    Saturday, February 10 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-11 00:51:11 GMT
    Nevada, Missouri police have arrested three men in connection with illegal drug activity. Authorities made the arrests on Thursday after executing a warrant on the 400 block of North Ash Street. During the search, officers say they found stolen property and a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects tried to flee police but were unsuccessful.More >>
