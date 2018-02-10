PSU Women Beat SBU in Shootout, 90-80

You have to be 18 right now to buy a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco. But the Vision Joplin 2022 wants to see the age raised to 21 a rep from the group, Scott Vorhees says: "Teens 18, 19, and 20 who use tobacco are much more likely to become lifelong nicotine addicts who face health issues and have a shorter life span. Young people who use e-cigs or chew may not be able to realize the long-term life costs of those decisions until it is too late." But it...

