Chili for a Good Cause

The Pitt Nazerene Church spent Saturday, warming up swimmers who participated in the polar plunge. Much like those Pittsburg swimmers, the church was also raising money for Special Olympics athletes.

They brought in the funds with their annual chili cook-off. The Chili Appreciation Society International provided cooks, who mentored Special Olympics athletes and helped them make some gold medal chili!

All the money raised went towards a local Special Olympics team: The New Hope Bulldogs, who will soon be participating in a basketball tournament.