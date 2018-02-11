Local Church Celebrates The Vietnamese New Year

Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Members of the "Congregation of the Mother Co-Redemptrix" in Carthage celebrated the new year today; that would be the Vietnamese new year. It's also known as T?t, and it's one of the biggest celebrations in Vietnamese culture. The congregation commemorated the occasion, with a family event that involved carnival games, traditional food, and raffles. They hold the event every year, which allows them to pass on their cultural traditions.

Father Paul Tran of the congregation says, "It's a family event, so with new year we gather together so since we have family. We are not in our homeland, so we use this as an opportunity to gather everybody, all Vietnamese, to have that traditional Vietnamese new year to celebrate the joy of a new year."

T?t is officially on Friday the 16th. The congregation will hold a midnight mass on that day, in honor of the new year.

