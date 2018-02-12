Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-12 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-12

Updated:

LEFT ON THE BUS

  • A Carl Junction School bus driver could be facing charges of "endangering the welfare of a child" after a child was left on the bus.  A four-year old student was left on the bus for almost two hours after the driver was supposed to drop off the child at daycare.  The superintendent says he is not allowed to publicly discuss how the district disciplined the driver, but he says the district handled the matter appropriately.

US HWY 169 CONSTRUCTION

  • Major construction is coming to US HWY 169, in Neosho County, Kansas.  The section of the highway between Earlton and Iola will be completely rebuilt.  Commuters can expect wider, completely paved shoulders, and re-done driving lanes.  Neosho County Commissioners met with a KDOT engineer on Friday, for an informational session on the project, and to discuss potential problems that come with construction.

GRAND CANYON CRASH

  • Officials say the passengers on board a tour helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon over the weekend, have been identified as British nationals, ranging in age from 29 to 42.  Three people were killed, four were injured.  Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

WEINSTEIN LAWSUIT

  • A plan to finalize the sale of the Weinstein company is put on hold after the New York Attorney General announced a lawsuit against the movie studio and its founders.  The complaint states the company repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-13 02:21:27 GMT

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

  • MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-13 00:13:35 GMT

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>

  • Delaware Co OK Body Found

    Delaware Co OK Body Found

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:06 PM EST2018-02-12 20:06:42 GMT
    Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office with a possible homicide investigation.  Investigators say a woman's body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside Grove.  They say the woman's body was discovered at about 7:00 Sunday morning (Feb 11).  According to authorities, the medical examiner is working to make a positive iden...More >>
    Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office with a possible homicide investigation.  Investigators say a woman's body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside Grove.  They say the woman's body was discovered at about 7:00 Sunday morning (Feb 11).  According to authorities, the medical examiner is working to make a positive iden...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.