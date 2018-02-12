Quantcast

2018 Polar Plunge -- A Freezing Success!!!

Folks in Pittsburg braved the cold this weekend to raise money for the Kansas Special Olympics.  The fun started early Saturday morning for a very chilly Polar Strut 5K run.    Afterward participants headed to the Crimson Villas Apartments for the Polar Plunge, and a chance to jump into a freezing cold pool.  100% percent of the money raised will go towards Special Olympic expenses such as travel and equipment. 

Event organizers say this year’s event is on track to raise the most ever for our region.  If you’d like to support Kansas Special Olympics its not to late to donate – follow this link for more details.

