CBCO Code Red for Blood Donations

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is under a Code Red emergency appeal for blood.  Officials say local blood needs are at their highest level since 2015.  They say weather-related school cancellations have also canceled blood drives, leaving inventories of most blood types at emergency levels. 

“The combination of high utilization and lower donor response has taken a toll on our reserves,” David Montgomery, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment said.  “We haven’t seen the flu season have this kind of impact in many years and the blood drive cancellations today represent another two-hundred unit loss. We urge those who are healthy and able to make it to a CBCO donor center or blood drive to do so this week. If you haven’t given blood before, now is a great time to start a new habit. In just an hour, you can help save a life.”

CBCO officials say blood donations dropped by more than 500 units in January while local hospital usage increased sharply, causing chronic shortages last month. 

There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the Ozarks. (www.cbco.org)

*Donor Center hours on Friday, February 16 only will be modified due to a new computer system implementation.  CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center will be open from 7 am to 1 pm, with the remaining CBCO Donor Centers closed on that day.

