Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2/9 thru 2/12)

Close but no cigar!!!!!   KOAM’s Tawnya Bach missed her Top Five movie predictions by a mere $400,000!!!!!  Leading the way, “Fifty Shades Freed”, the third film in the erotic franchise, which raked in an expected $38.9 Million in its opening weekend.  Here’s a look at the other top moneymakers:

  1. Fifty Shades Freed                              $38.9 Million
  2. Peter Rabbit                                        $25  Million
  3. The 15:17 to Paris                               $12.6 Million
  4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle        $ 9.8 Million
  5. The Greatest Showman                       $6.4 Million

Now here’s where the $400,000 comes into play.  Tawnya placed the latest Maze Runner flick in the 5th spot. It actually came in at number 6, earning a mere $400,000 less than The Greatest Showman!

For a complete listing of earning from the weekend of February 9-11th click here.

