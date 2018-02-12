Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (Weekend of 2/9 thru 2/12)

Close but no cigar!!!!! KOAM’s Tawnya Bach missed her Top Five movie predictions by a mere $400,000!!!!! Leading the way, “Fifty Shades Freed”, the third film in the erotic franchise, which raked in an expected $38.9 Million in its opening weekend. Here’s a look at the other top moneymakers:

Fifty Shades Freed $38.9 Million Peter Rabbit $25 Million The 15:17 to Paris $12.6 Million Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $ 9.8 Million The Greatest Showman $6.4 Million

Now here’s where the $400,000 comes into play. Tawnya placed the latest Maze Runner flick in the 5th spot. It actually came in at number 6, earning a mere $400,000 less than The Greatest Showman!

For a complete listing of earning from the weekend of February 9-11th click here.