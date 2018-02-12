Colonial Fox Theater Concert Series

The Colonial Fox Theater Foundation is off to a great start for the 2018 season. The Theater’s Valentine’s Day concert, “Dana Louise and The Glorious Birds”, is already sold out! But as KOAM’s Michael Hayslip finds out, there are plenty more shows to check out.
For more information visits COLONIALFOX.ORG or call 620-235-0622.
