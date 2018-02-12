USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

USD 247 Prek & Kindergarten Roundup Dates

April 9th, 2018…Kindergarten Roundup

April 16th, 2018…Prek Roundup

The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. The Community Health Center will offer physicals, immunizations, and dental screenings. Parents will need to bring their insurance card. CHC of SEK will bill insurance and families will have no out-of-pocket expense. Please, call SES at 396-8211 for more information and to make an appointment. (If your child is presently enrolled in prek at SES, you will not need to attend the kindergarten roundup as we have academic information on file. More information will be given to you at conferences.)

