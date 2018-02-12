Vernon Co Shooting Investigation

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrests a Nevada woman for shooting a man in the chest.

On Friday evening (Feb. 10th), deputies responded to a home south of Nevada near 1725 road and BB Highway after a 911 call about a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies found a male victim. He was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and was listed in stable condition. Authorities say he could be released from the hospital within the next few days.

Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Heather L. Benenhaley. They believe she was in a relationship with the victim. Benenhaley is charged with first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. She was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

The case is still under investigation.