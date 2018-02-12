Quantcast

Delaware Co OK Body Found

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office with a possible homicide investigation.  Investigators say a woman's body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside Grove.  They say the woman's body was discovered at about 7:00 Sunday morning (Feb 11).  According to authorities, the medical examiner is working to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.  OSBI special agents and sheriff's investigators are gathering more information and evidence.

