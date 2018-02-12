Quantcast

KBCA Rankings (2/12)

Updated:

Five local teams moved up the KBCA rankings in the latest poll released on Monday. Below is the complete poll from February 12th.

6A Girls

1. Olathe East
2. Derby
3. Manhattan
4. Wichita South
5. Blue Valley North
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Washburn Rural
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Wichita East

10. Lawrence

5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. Liberal

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Salina Central

6. Maize

7. Newton

8. Topeka-Highland Park

9. KC Schlagle

10. Lansing

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.    Labette County

5.    Towanda Circle

6.    Kansas City Sumner

7.    Abilene

8.    Augusta

9.    Andover Central

10.  Ulysses

4A D2-Girls

  1. Baldwin
  2. Clay Center
  3. Jefferson West
  4. Burlington
  5. Galena
  6. Andale
  7. Marysville
  8. Holton
  9. Santa Fe Trail

 10.Hugoton

 

3A Girls

1.  Nemaha Central
2.  Hays-TMP-Marian
3.  Sterling

4.  Garden Plain
5.  Kingman
6.  Russell
7.  Haven
8.  Hesston                 
9.  Eureka

10. Beloit

                             

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Kiowa County

5. Hill City

6. Wabaunsee

7. Meade

8.  Goessel

9.  Howard-West Elk

10.  Elbing-Berean Academy

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Coldwater-South Central
  2. Centralia
  3. Hanover
  4. St. Paul
  5. Thunder Ridge

6. Valley Falls

7.  Frankfort

8.  Rural Vista

9.  Stockton

10.  Montezuma-South Gray

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Cunningham

2. Quinter

3. Rexford-Golden Plains

4. Hartford

5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton

6. Wilson

7. Otis-Bison

8. Attica

9. Kiowa-South Barber

10. South Haven

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1.  OP-Blue Valley Northwest

2.  Lawrence Free State

3.  Wichita Southeast

4. OP-Blue Valley North

5.  Olathe Northwest

6.  Olathe North

7.  Derby

8.  Topeka

9.  Shawnee Mission East

10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys

1.  Goddard Eisenhower

2.  Wichita Heights

3.  Maize

4.  Pittsburg

5.  KC Schlagle

6.  Emporia

7.  Salina Central

8.  Bishop Carroll

9.  Topeka Seaman

10. Topeka West

  
4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Bonner Springs

4. Eudora

5. Augusta

6. Andover Central

7. Basehor-Linwood

8. Hays

9. Buhler

10. Arkansas City

4A-Div 2-Boys

1.  Holcomb

2.  Rock Creek

3.  Wichita Trinity

4.  Andale

5.  Marysville

6.  Wichita Collegiate

7. Topeka-Hayden

8. Parsons

9. Girard

10. Burlington

3A Boys

1.  Phillipsburg

2.  Cheney

3.  Halstead

4. Caney Valley

5. Hesston

6. Maur Hill

7. Lakin

8. Perry Lecompton

9. Nemaha Central

10. Belle Plaine

2A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. Hoxie

3. Lyndon

4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

5. Maranatha Academy

6. Ness City

7. Berean Academy

8. Hillsboro

9. Olpe

10. Howard-West Elk

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  Montezuma-South Gray

2.  Doniphan West

3.  Hanover

4.  St. John

5.  Osborne

6.  Clifton-Clyde

7.  St. Paul

8.  Centralia

9.  Rawlins County

10.  Lakeside

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  Almena-Northern Valley

2.  Elyria-Elyria Christian

3.  Logan

4.  Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

5.  Hutchinson-Central Christian

6.  Kiowa-South Barber

7.  Attica

8.  Moscow

9.  Ashland

10.  Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

