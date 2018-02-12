MSSU's Clark Named Co-MIAA Player of the Week

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Elyjah Clark has been named the MIAA Men's Basketball Co-Athlete of the Week as announced by the league office today, sharing the award with Nebraska-Kearney's Trey Lansman.



Clark, a 6'3" sophomore from Edmond, Okla., had a record-setting week as he helped the Lions to wins at home over Southwest Baptist and #25 Central Missouri. For the week, Clark averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field, 59 percent from long-range and 83 percent from the free throw line, while playing all 40 minutes in each of the two games.



Clark started his week with 23 points on 8-11 from the field, 6-8 from long range and 1-2 from the free throw line and played all 40 minutes. against Central Missouri, Clark broke his single-season three point record in the game as he scored 18 points on 5-11 from the field, 4-9 from long-range and 4-4 from the free throw line. Clark helped spur a 13-0 run late in the second half that helped secure a come-from-behind win for the Lions over Central Missouri.



Clark now has 92 three pointers on the season and leads the MIAA in that category.



Clark and the Lions will be back in action on Wednesday as the Lions travel to Missouri Western.