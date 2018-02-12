Burgess Named Conference Player of the Week

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University senior guard Mikaela Burgess garnered MIAA Player of the Week honors Monday (Feb. 12).



Burgess, a senior from Webb City, Mo., averaged 23.0 points in a pair of wins for Pitt State last week, including an upset road win over No. 4 UCM Wednesday (Feb. 7). She scored a team-leading 20 points against the Jennies as the Gorillas rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit.



Burgess followed that up with a 26-point, three-assist effort in a home win over SBU Saturday(Feb. 10). She broke into NCAA Division II's top 25 all-time list for career 3-point field goals against the Lady Bearcats - with her seven treys against SBU raising her career total to 316.



Burgess is averaging a team-leading 16.3 points per game on the season, ranking seventh in the MIAA in scoring. She has made a conference-leading 74 3-pointers to date (3.1 pg).