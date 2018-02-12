Gardner to be Named Miami Head Coach

The Miami Wardogs are about to have a new head football coach.

Pending school board approval, Afton head coach Zach Gardner will be named the next head football coach at Miami High School on Wednesday. Gardner spend 11 seasons at Afton, winning 98 games. Last season was undoubtedly the best year he had with the Eagles, posting a perfect 14-0 record and winning the program's first ever state championship.

The board meeting to approve Gardner's hiring is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 1:00.