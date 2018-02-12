Quantcast

Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg - KOAM TV 7

Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless. Her office manages a group of volunteers who make up Pittsburg's Homeless Solutions Task Force.

They recently posted signs around town, asking Pittsburg residents for ideas and help. And they got a response.

"Pastor Burtch at the Door Christian Church saw one of those signs, reached out to me and said, 'I have a sanctuary that's empty at night, and if you want to put people in it, we can do that,'" said Gray.

The pastor was taken up on his offer, and The Door Christian Fellowship Church is now a Code Blue homeless shelter. It's a volunteer run shelter that's only open under certain conditions.

"If it's 32 degrees or below with precipitation and we have available volunteers, then we open our Code Blue shelter, or if the wind chill is below 20 degrees, then we open our shelter," said Pastor Burtch.

Sunday night was the shelter's first, housing homeless residents. Cots were set up in the church's sanctuary, which is allowed to shelter up to 5 homeless residents at a time. Converting his church into a temporary shelter, wasn't a hard decision for Pastor Burtch.

"Most of the homeless people, I know personally. And that was one of the driving factors behind this. I have to walk by these people everyday and see them sleeping in doorways and sleeping in warehouses," said Pastor Burtch.

Allen Childers is a volunteer who helped out with the shelter's first night. He hopes the shelter inspires others to do the same.

"I hope this inspires other shelters. I think this is the least we can do with no overnight shelter in Pittsburg," said Childers. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-13 02:21:27 GMT

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

  • MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-13 00:13:35 GMT

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>

  • Delaware Co OK Body Found

    Delaware Co OK Body Found

    Monday, February 12 2018 3:06 PM EST2018-02-12 20:06:42 GMT
    Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office with a possible homicide investigation.  Investigators say a woman's body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside Grove.  They say the woman's body was discovered at about 7:00 Sunday morning (Feb 11).  According to authorities, the medical examiner is working to make a positive iden...More >>
    Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they're working with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office with a possible homicide investigation.  Investigators say a woman's body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside Grove.  They say the woman's body was discovered at about 7:00 Sunday morning (Feb 11).  According to authorities, the medical examiner is working to make a positive iden...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.