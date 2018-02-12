Tiny Home Business Comes To Neosho

A business producing tiny houses will soon come to Southwest Missouri, potentially bringing more than 200 hundred jobs with it. Omega Mod Group, or OMG announced it's chosen the former Twin Rivers Facility in Neosho to serve as the site of its production plant and corporate headquarters. OMG plans to work in conjunction with Crowder College's construction and design courses. Officials say the Neosho facility is the ideal location for the company's production plant.

Omega Mod Group C.E.O. Darian Azruba says, "We like Neosho and we like this property because its got a rail spur to it. This is about 140,000 square feet. So we can house depending on how we lay this out. We could house up to 3 or 4 of our different companies in here."

An official timeline for its opening has not been set, but sources estimate the facility could be up and running in about three months.

