"Killer C's" Have MSSU Rolling

Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Boschee has two of the best weapons in the MIAA at his disposal.



"When you got guys that can create for others and you got guys that can really shoot the basketball it makes your job as a coach a lot easier," Boschee says.

Senior CJ Carr..and sophomore Elyjah Clark have been two of the league's best this season. Carr is averaging 16.5 points per game and leads the league in assists and steals. Clark is going for 17 points per game, leads the league in three point percentage and recently broke his own school record for most threes in a season.

His ability to shoot and my ability to pass just goes hand in hand," Carr says, "I mean if I find him and he's open, most likely he's going to make it. So that's always easy."

"CJ is one of the best passers I've ever been around when he puts his mind to it to get people involved," adds coach Boschee.

Clark says or his point guard Carr, "His ability to get into the lane, I feel like opens my shot up because if they don't help he's just going to score. And then my ability, being able to shoot, a lot of times they can't help."

Because of their dominance this year, a new nickname has been attached to the duo.

Carr and Clark are now the "Killer C's."

"I like it," Clark says, " mean I never heard it before, but "Killer C's.. I like it."

"You give them the nickname they better live up to it," their head coach says, "But they've done a good job so far."

Carr, Clark and the Lions will be back on the floor Wednesday at Missouri Western.