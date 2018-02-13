Crawfish Stew: Part 1

The KOAM Morning News is Celebrating Mardi Gras…. and “Fat Tuesday” in style with New Orleans transplant, Tracy Smith, and her family’s recipe for Crawfish Stew!

Tracy says this recipe also works great after you make a traditional boil – using up all your leftover shrimp, crawfish and sausage.

TRACY’S GRANDMA’S CRAWFISH STEW

Ingredients:

1 med yellow onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup fresh parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter

1 cup Bisquick

2 – 48 oz. chicken broth

2 pkgs Boudreaux’s Crawfish Meat, or…

2 lbs crawfish tails

Directions:

Melt butter in large pot. Stir in Bisquick. Add in onion, bell pepper, garlic and parsley. Continue stirring on med-high heat, adding chicken broth as sauce thickens. Continuous stirring for about an hour until sauce is medium to dark brown. Add crawfish – cook another (continue stirring) another 10 minutes. Serve over rice with peas.

Click here for a direct link to Part 2 as Tracy and Tawnya put the finishing touches on today’s Crawfish Stew and the recipe for Tracy’s mother’s Sweet Cornbread….. We also learn how Tracy’s grandmother found her way from Charte, France to Louisiana!