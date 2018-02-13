Quantcast

Crawfish Stew: Part 2

KOAM’s Tawnya Bach helps New Orleans native Tracy Smith put the finishing touches on her grandmother’s Crawfish Stew.   If you missed the recipe or Part 1 click here.

Tracy’s family traditionally serves their Crawfish Stew over rice and with peas and sweet cornbread.

SWEET CORNBREAD

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg jiffy cornbread mix
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients.
  2. Let rest for five minutes.
  3. Bake according to directions on the box.

Again…. For a direct link to the Part 1, The Crawfish Stew recipe, and stories from the Bayou click here!

