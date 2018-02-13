Crawfish Stew: Part 2

KOAM’s Tawnya Bach helps New Orleans native Tracy Smith put the finishing touches on her grandmother’s Crawfish Stew. If you missed the recipe or Part 1 click here.

Tracy’s family traditionally serves their Crawfish Stew over rice and with peas and sweet cornbread.

SWEET CORNBREAD

Ingredients:

1 pkg jiffy cornbread mix

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp vanilla

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

Directions:

Mix all ingredients. Let rest for five minutes. Bake according to directions on the box.

