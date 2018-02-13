Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-13 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-13

Updated:

DACA STUDENT GROUP

  • An undocumented Missouri Southern student hopes her student group helps other DACA students pay for their college educations.  Missouri doesn't allow state financial assistance for DACA recipients.  Cynthia Torres has lived in this country since she was two.  Her group has been raising money and trying to eliminate what Torres calls misconceptions about DACA recipients.  You can visit our website to learn more about it.

JESUS BERRONES

  • The father of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer has avoided deportation.  Immigration and customs enforcement granted Jesus Berrones a stay and a one-year work permit yesterday.  Berrones was deported back to Mexico twice after being caught in the U.S. with a fake driver's license.

TINY HOUSES

  • A business producing tiny houses will soon come to Southwest Missouri, potentially bringing more than 200 jobs with it.  Omega MOD Group, or OMG announced its chosen the former twin rivers facility in Neosho to serve as the site of its production plant and corporate headquarters.  An official timeline for its opening has not been set, but sources estimate the facility could be up and running in about three months.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-13

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-13

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-02-13 14:18:18 GMT
    DACA STUDENT GROUP An undocumented Missouri Southern student hopes her student group helps other DACA students pay for their college educations.  Missouri doesn't allow state financial assistance for DACA recipients.  Cynthia Torres has lived in this country since she was two.  Her group has been raising money and trying to eliminate what Torres calls misconceptions about DACA recipients.  You can visit our website to learn more about it. JESUS BERRONES The...More >>
    DACA STUDENT GROUP An undocumented Missouri Southern student hopes her student group helps other DACA students pay for their college educations.  Missouri doesn't allow state financial assistance for DACA recipients.  Cynthia Torres has lived in this country since she was two.  Her group has been raising money and trying to eliminate what Torres calls misconceptions about DACA recipients.  You can visit our website to learn more about it. JESUS BERRONES The...More >>

  • Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Code Blue Shelter in Pittsburg

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-13 02:21:27 GMT

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

    Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.

    More >>

  • MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    MSSU Student Group Hopes to Raise Money for Undocumented Students' College Educations

    Monday, February 12 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-13 00:13:35 GMT

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>

    "There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.