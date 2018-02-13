Quantcast

58 Local Wrestlers Advance to Missouri State Championships - KOAM TV 7

58 Local Wrestlers Advance to Missouri State Championships

Updated:

Fifty-eight local wrestlers will compete in the Missouri State Championships this weekend in Columbia.

Here's a breakdown of how many participants qualified from each school:

Seneca - 10

Carthage - 10

Neosho - 8

Monett - 7

Webb City - 4

McDonald Co. - 4

Diamond - 4

Carl Junction - 4

Nevada - 2

Joplin - 2

Cassville - 2

El Dorado Springs - 1

Kyler Carter (Webb City) Class 3 106 lb
Jonny Goggins (Webb City) Class 3 182 lb
Kade Hicks (Webb City) Class 3 152 lb
Matt Miller (Webb City) Class 3 220 lb
Levi Connelly (Seneca) Class 1 106 lb
Grant Durman (Seneca) Class 1 285 lb
Dayton Fields (Seneca) Class 1 152 lb
Cole Hatfield (Seneca) Class 1 160 lb
Dalton Hembree (Seneca) Class 1 138 lb
Jordan Ishimura (Seneca) Class 1 170 lb
Max Roark (Seneca) Class 1 132 lb
Kale Schrader (Seneca) Class 1 195 lb
Grant Smith (Seneca) Class 1 120lb
Cole Whitehead (Seneca) Class 1 113 lb
Adam Guenther (Nevada) Class 2 182 lb
Caleb Longobardi (Nevada) Class 2 220 lb
Cayden Auch (Neosho) Class 3 106 lb
Braxton Barnes (Neosho) Class 3 138 lb
Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) Class 3 285 lb
Drayke Perry (Neosho) Class 3 170 lb
Zane Persinger (Neosho) Class 3 220 lb
Kolton Sanders (Neosho) Class 3 113 lb
Joey Williams (Neosho) Class 3 126 lb
Trenton Young (Neosho) Class 3 132 lb
Matthew Bahl (Monett) Class 2 113 lb
Joel Barrientos (Monett) Class 2 126 lb
Elias Barrientos (Monett) Class 2 132 lb
Gunnar Bradley (Monett) Class 2 138 lb
Karter Brink (Monett) Class 2 120 lb
Wesley Merriman (Monett) Class 2 195 lb
Joseph Semerad (Monett) Class 2 106 lb
Jakob Gerow

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 120 lb
Oscar Ortiz

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 113 lb
Jack Teague

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 145 lb
Timber Teague

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 170 lb
Jacob Booe (Joplin) Class 4 285 lb
Jadyn Withrow (Joplin) Class 4 220 lb
Keilan Jaques

(El Dorado Springs)

 Class 1 195 lb
Austin Behler (Diamond) Class 1 120 lb
Triston Kralicek (Diamond) Class 1 113 lb
Jake McGough (Diamond) Class 1 220 lb
Justin McGough (Diamond) Class 1 285 lb
Keaton Artherton (Cassville) Class 2 138 lb
Wyatt Goade (Cassville) Class 2 170 lb
Brandon Crow (Carthage) Class 3 152 lb
Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) Class 3 182 lb
Dalen Moore (Carthage) Class 3 120 lb
Nick Norbury (Carthage) Class 3 126 lb
Brener Ocana (Carthage) Class 3 285 lb
Chris Perez (Carthage) Class 3 220 lb
Ymbar Polanco (Carthage) Class 3 170 lb
William Prince (Carthage) Class 3 195 lb
Corben Pugh (Carthage) Class 3 145 lb
Dagan Sappington (Carthage) Class 3 106 lb
Jesse Cassatt (Carl Junction) Class 3 195 lb
Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) Class 3 132 lb
Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) Class 3 285 lb
Jackson White (Carl Junction) Class 3 160 lb

