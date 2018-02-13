GriefShare Support Group - Wed Mornings

GriefShare, a seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss will be held on Wednesday mornings at 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., beginning February 21, 2018, at Countryside Christian Church, 1901 East 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas.
GriefShare features videos by nationally recognized experts on Topics Including “Is This Normal? Why? and Guilt and Anger.”
For more information, call 620-687-1257.
Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.More >>
Becky Gray, Pittsburg's Director of Housing and Community Development, is always on the lookout for ways to help local homeless.More >>
"There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."More >>
"There are millions of people just like me who have been here all their lives, who are trying to contribute back to the country that has given them the opportunity to study and live here."More >>
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrests a Nevada woman for shooting a man in the chest. On Friday evening (Feb. 10th), deputies responded to a home south of Nevada near 1725 road and BB Highway after a 911 call about a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies found a male victim. He was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and was listed in stable condition. Authorities say he could be released from the hospital within the next few days. Investigators identi...More >>
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrests a Nevada woman for shooting a man in the chest. On Friday evening (Feb. 10th), deputies responded to a home south of Nevada near 1725 road and BB Highway after a 911 call about a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies found a male victim. He was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and was listed in stable condition. Authorities say he could be released from the hospital within the next few days. Investigators identi...More >>
Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KSMore >>
Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KSMore >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area. The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue. The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian...More >>
The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area. The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue. The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian...More >>
OZARK FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA YOUNG ARTISTS SOLOIST SHOWCASE CONCERT FEB. 18 ...More >>
OZARK FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA YOUNG ARTISTS SOLOIST SHOWCASE CONCERT FEB. 18 ...More >>