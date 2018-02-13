GriefShare Support Group - Wed Mornings

GriefShare, a seminar and support group for people experiencing grief and loss will be held on Wednesday mornings at 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., beginning February 21, 2018, at Countryside Christian Church, 1901 East 4th St., Pittsburg, Kansas.

GriefShare features videos by nationally recognized experts on Topics Including “Is This Normal? Why? and Guilt and Anger.”

For more information, call 620-687-1257.