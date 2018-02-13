Deportation of Kansas Chemistry Teacher Delayed Again

A Kansas chemistry teacher who is fighting efforts to deport him to Bangladesh was taken off a plane that was flying him back to his native country and is being held at a detention center in Hawaii.

55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal has lived in Kansas for 30 years.

Federal immigration officials put him on the plane Monday before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case.

One of his attorneys says he was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.

It was a dramatic day for the family and supporters of Jamal, who has been battling deportation since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him January 24th at the home in Lawrence where he lives with his wife and three children, who are all U.S. citizens.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Jamal had not spoken to his family.

Jamal's possible deportation had prompted a backlash, with a protest march in Lawrence and 94,000 people signing a petition supporting him.

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, whose Kansas district includes Lawrence, said before the second stay was issued Monday that she supported Jamal's efforts to have his immigration case reopened.

"My heart aches for his wife and children," Jenkins said. "I cannot imagine what they are going through during this very difficult time."

Jamal has worked as an adjunct professor and researcher at Kansas City-area colleges.

He entered the U.S. legally in 1987 to attend the University of Kansas but overstayed his visa while pursuing a doctorate.

He was ordered deported in 2011 but had been allowed to stay in the U.S. and check in regularly with immigration authorities.

