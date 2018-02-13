Quantcast

Oklahoma Teacher Pay Hike Rejected - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Teacher Pay Hike Rejected

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    A bill that would have provided an across-the-board $5,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers has failed in the Oklahoma House.    
    State Representatives voted 63-35 on the bill late Monday, falling 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass a revenue-raising measure.
    The measure would have raised $581 million if fully implemented, including tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production.
    It would have provided additional revenue for health care and other core government services, in addition to giving teachers their first pay raise in ten years.
    Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay. 
    But Democrats said after the vote that the proposal would have disproportionately raised taxes on low- and middle-income Oklahomans.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-14 02:29:12 GMT

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    More >>

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    More >>

  • Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-14 00:27:42 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    More >>

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    More >>

  • Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

    Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-13 23:24:54 GMT

         Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same.  Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others. 

    More >>

         Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same.  Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.