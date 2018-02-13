Oklahoma Teacher Pay Hike Rejected

A bill that would have provided an across-the-board $5,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers has failed in the Oklahoma House.

State Representatives voted 63-35 on the bill late Monday, falling 13 votes short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass a revenue-raising measure.

The measure would have raised $581 million if fully implemented, including tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production.

It would have provided additional revenue for health care and other core government services, in addition to giving teachers their first pay raise in ten years.

Supporters, including many Republicans, say passage would lift the state from 49th to 34th nationally in teacher pay.

But Democrats said after the vote that the proposal would have disproportionately raised taxes on low- and middle-income Oklahomans.

