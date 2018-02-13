Pittsburg Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A lawsuit is filed against a former Pittsburg police officer, his supervisors and the City of Pittsburg. The lawsuit claims not only battery, assault and more against the officer, but claims the city tolerates an atmosphere of sexual misconduct within the police department that goes beyond this one incident.

It alleges that the victim was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence on August 26th, 2017. The lawsuit states that she was put in a vehicle with officer Jesse Davis and that he forced her to engage in unwanted sexual behaviors, traumatizing her and causing her to fear for her safety.

The lawsuit alleges that the officer didn't activate any audio or video recording and that the vehicle wasn't equipped for audio or video recording. However, the lawsuit states that before the arrest, the woman had accidentally called a friend who was on the phone the entire time. It states that four witnesses heard all or part of what was said and that a portion of it was recorded.

Jesse Davis was fired from his position. The Crawford County Attorney's Office filed aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct charges against him. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The lawsuit states that domestic violence charges against the woman were dismissed. It also lists other examples of complaints from officers and residents of sexual misconduct by officers. The lawsuit states policy issues, including the one that let Davis, a temporarily certified officer, to individually patrol and transport female detainees with little to no supervision. The plaintiff is demanding a jury trial.

It is our policy at KOAM and FOX 14 to not release the names of suspected sexual assault victims.

Click here to view the lawsuit

Statements follow