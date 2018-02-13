Neosho City-Wide Garage Sale - April 6, 7

Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale Coming Soon

NEOSHO, MO – The 30th Annual Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale in Neosho is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 6th and 7th. The two-day event will begin at 7:00 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine. The event is always a huge draw for the town and with the weather looking like it’s going to be beautiful, we are expecting even more traffic to come in.

According to the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, over 400 families typically hold garage sales each year during the event. “The phone calls have been coming in for a couple weeks now from all over the area wondering if we have set the date. Bargain hunters from as far as Texas and Louisiana have said they will be traveling to Neosho. This event historically brings thousands to Neosho,” stated Ashley Siler, Director of Communication and Events for the Neosho Chamber.

Residents can also post their sale details & pictures of items for sale on the Chamber’s website. Those who are planning to arrive in Neosho on Thursday evening, the day before the event, are encouraged to make hotel reservations early. A new fun feature this year, you can pre-order a commemorative tshirt designed to mark the 30th anniversary of the event.

To request a list of Chamber-member hotels and restaurants, order a tshirt, or for more information, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925 or visit their website at www.neoshocc.com.