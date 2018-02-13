Quantcast

Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

     Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same.  Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.
Zane Corcoran shopped for hand guns. The national guard member just turned nineteen recently and plans to apply for a conceal carry permit in Missouri. But, he believes it should be valid nationwide.
Corcoran said,  "I think anywhere in the United States you should have a right to protect yourself. If you're going on vacation somewhere, theres no reason for you not to have your gun. Its important."
But Sherry Buchanan, a member of a  local democratic committee, doesnt believe more guns makes us safer.
She said, "I  feel like Missouri has turned into the wild west or gangsta land after what our  legislature has done with being able to carry without a permit."  Buchanan said democrats own guns and dont want to take them all away as some suggest. But Buchanan says even with a permit, training is minimal compared to a police officers and varies, making reciprocity unfair to states with stricter permitting regulations.
Buchanan explained, I still think its a states rights issue for those that dont want to accept Missouris standards. If we were going to have a law like that, I guess, we would need to have federal law regarding the regulations for getting those permits in order for them to be accepted everywhere. And I dont see that as part of whats proposed."

Missouri's permit is already honored in thirty seven states (some with specific requirements)  but not in thirteen others.
Some argue its a second amendment right. Michael Mason, originally from Arizona and working at Steves Trading Post said, Freedom to bear  arms is through the us. It’s absolutely our right to  carry throughout our country, throughout our great America. And it should always be that way.”


Legal gun carriers have faced felony charges when crossing some state lines.
Steve Richards, who owns Steves Trading Post said, Some of the laws are so strict, and if you were in that state and had to use a firearm to protect yourself, you would probably have less rights and  be treated like a felon. Just like the person who was trying kidnap or rob you or commit some type of crime."


A concealed carry permit looks just like a drivers license and some said it should carry the same weight. 
Corcoran argued, Cause if you're drivers license can work in any state your concealed carry permit should work in any state. Because its even harder to get a concealed carry permit than a drivers license."


The reciprocity act passed the house in December.
In the senate its SB 446.

   In Missouri a concealed carry  permit requires the gun owner have proof of training, a valid license or id, fingerprinting, background checks  and includes fees.

