Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
A lawsuit is filed against a former Pittsburg police officer, his supervisors and the City of Pittsburg. The lawsuit claims not only battery, assault and more against the officer, but claims the city tolerates an atmosphere of sexual misconduct within the police department that goes beyond this one incident. It alleges that the victim was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence. The lawsuit states that she was put in a vehicle with officer Jesse Davis and that he forced...More >>
SkillsUSA club members at Cherokee High school help displaced kids with the B and B Backpack Project.More >>
Harry S. Truman elementary in Webb City is one of only two Missouri schools to win a national award.
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.More >>
States, businesses and individuals are trying to figure out new federal tax reforms. They were touted as simplifying the system. Today, some tax experts said the changes are anything but simple.More >>
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
An apartment house in Joplin went up in flames Sunday afternoon around three o'clock. The fire happened at a home on 412 North Wall which housed several apartments and at least six residents possibly more.More >>
Sunny clear skies offered the perfect weather for viewing our national bird this weekend in Stella Missouri during Eagle Days. For adults and children the event was an education but also a chance to simply see the beauty of nature in action.More >>
