Veteran Town Hall - March 6

Fort Scott Area

Veterans & Family Members

Veteran Town Hall

The Director of VA Eastern Kansas personally invites all Veterans and their family members from Fort Scott and surrounding area to join us for a Town Hall hosted by VA Executives and your local VA Healthcare Team.

Tuesday March 6

5:00 to 6:30

Fort Scott Community College - Robery & Sylvia Bailey Hall - 2018 South Horton

Directions: From 69 Highway go West on W. 23rd. Turn right onto S. Horton. Go past Ellis and take left onto campus. Proceed to Bailey Hall. Handicap parking - use West entrance.

Phone: 913-758-6946

