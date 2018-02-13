Quantcast

Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer - KOAM TV 7

Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

Updated:
Amanda Schweitzer Amanda Schweitzer

A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses.

Full reading at bottom.

Previous Stories:

http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/schweitzer-indictment-6pm-126

http://www.koamtv.com/story/37358264/former-joplin-middle-school-teacher-federally-indicted

http://www.koamtv.com/story/37362093/former-teacher-indicted-on-sex-crimes

http://www.koamtv.com/story/35783700/mother-claims-campground-worker-couldve-done-more-to-prevent-sex-between-son-teacher

http://www.koamtv.com/story/37238138/lawsuit-grows-against-joplin-school-district

http://www.koamtv.com/story/35155150/joplin-school-teacher-now-faces-sex-crimes-in-two-counties

http://www.koamtv.com/story/35099276/jpd-arrest-teacher-for-statutory-rape

http://www.koamtv.com/story/35044955/joplin-school-district-tries-to-proactively-inform-parents-about-teacher-investigation

HERE IS THE OFFICIAL READING:
After the United States moved for pretrial detention, a hearing was held in this matter pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f). The defendant was present personally and was represented by counsel Ian Lewis, Assistant Federal Public Defender. The United States was represented by Jim Kelleher, Assistant United States Attorney. An indictment has been returned alleging that the defendant committed an offense involving a minor victim. There exists therefore a rebuttable presumption that there are no conditions which would reasonably assure appearances at all proceedings, as required, and the safety of other persons and/or the community. See 18 U.S.C. § 3142(e)(3)(E). Based on the evidence presented at the hearing, there are no conditions that the Court can
impose that would reasonably assure the safety of other persons or the community. The factors to be considered by the Court in determining whether the defendant should be detained pending trial are enumerated in section 3142(g). The Court has already noted that this case involves a minor victim. The evidence at the detention Case 3:18-cr-05003-RK Document 13 Filed 02/12/18 hearing established that the weight of the evidence against the defendant is overwhelming. Regarding potential danger to the community, the Court notes the nature of the instant offense and defendant's mental health history. The Court notes that the current charge involves a child, a sex offense, and that one of the victims was a former student of the defendant. The Court notes that there are pending charges involving a sex offense which also involves a child. In light of all of this, there are safety concerns for the community and specific individuals. Based on all the foregoing, the Court finds by finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant is a danger to the community. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the defendant be, and is hereby detained without bail. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the defendant be committed to the custody of the Attorney General or his designated representative for confinement in a correction facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal. The defendant shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity for private consultation with defense counsel. On order of a court of the United States, or on request of an attorney for the Government, the person in charge of the corrections facility shall deliver the defendant to the United States Marshal for the purpose of an appearance in connection with a court proceeding.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-14 02:29:12 GMT

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    More >>

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    More >>

  • Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-14 00:27:42 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    More >>

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    More >>

  • Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

    Reciprocity Act Renews Concealed Carry Weapon Debate

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-13 23:24:54 GMT

         Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same.  Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others. 

    More >>

         Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same.  Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.