Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

PARSONS, KANSAS -

"We want our yards and our neighborhoods to show that, 'Hey we're inviting! Come on over,'" said Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner.

Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. In the last month, he's filed almost 150 complaints for junk filled yards. He's also been cracking down on yards with inoperable vehicles and excessive brush piles.

City Hall feels it's a matter of civic pride and important for a healthy, local economy.

"I've gotten complaints from landlords about a neighbor. And they've tried to rent a home and there's just a lot of trash around. They haven't been able to rent that home, because nobody wants to live next door to that," said Gartner.

Rob says clean yards are also important when it comes to attracting new businesses and residents to Parsons. He also says the majority of Parsons residents who have gotten a letter from the city, have done the necessary cleaning.

"I want to, and I try as best I can, to thank the community for responding when we do write them a letter, because we're all in it together, and we're just trying to get things headed in the right direction," said Gartner.
 

