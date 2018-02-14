Mo Lawmakers Consider Shorter Period For Unemployment Benefits

Some Missouri lawmakers want to greatly reduce the duration of state jobless benefits.
House members Tuesday gave initial approval to a measure that would cut the maximum benefits to 13 weeks if the state's jobless rate is below 6 percent. That's seven weeks fewer than what's now allowed and would be among the shortest such periods in the nation. Under the plan, the maximum number of weeks would rise if the unemployment rate creeps above 6 percent, topping out at 20 weeks if the jobless rate eclipses 9 percent. Missouri's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December.
The measure needs another House vote before it could move to the Senate.
The bill is a revival of a proposal that failed in 2015.
Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
A lawsuit is filed against a former Pittsburg police officer, his supervisors and the City of Pittsburg. The lawsuit claims not only battery, assault and more against the officer, but claims the city tolerates an atmosphere of sexual misconduct within the police department that goes beyond this one incident. It alleges that the victim was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence. The lawsuit states that she was put in a vehicle with officer Jesse Davis and that he forced...More >>
