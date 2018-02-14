Quantcast

Mo Lawmakers Consider Shorter Period For Unemployment Benefits

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
   Some Missouri lawmakers want to greatly reduce the duration of state jobless benefits.
    House members Tuesday gave initial approval to a measure that would cut the maximum benefits to 13 weeks if the state's jobless rate is below 6 percent. That's seven weeks fewer than what's now allowed and would be among the shortest such periods in the nation.  Under the plan, the maximum number of weeks would rise if the unemployment rate creeps above 6 percent, topping out at 20 weeks if the jobless rate eclipses 9 percent. Missouri's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December.
      The measure needs another House vote before it could move to the Senate.
        The bill is a revival of a proposal that failed in 2015.   

